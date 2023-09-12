News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

100 minutes celebrating 100 years of Veterans Affairs providing women’s health care

Veterans Affairs staff and supports are traveling the state ahead of Sept. 14, the 100th...
Veterans Affairs staff and supports are traveling the state ahead of Sept. 14, the 100th anniversary of the VA providing women’s health care.(WSAW Emily Davies)
By Emily Davies
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans Affairs staff and supports are traveling the state ahead of Sept. 14, the 100th anniversary of the VA providing women’s health care.

Staff are spending 100 minutes celebrating those 100 years at VA clinics throughout the state to get the word out about the programs and care available to female veterans. They were in the central region Tuesday, visiting the clinics in Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau, and Clark County with tables full of goodies and resources for anyone who wanted to join.

The first two female patients were admitted to a veterans home in Milwaukee in 1923.

“It’s kind of nice that we have it right here, locally,” Sarah Rezin, the Women Veterans program manager smiled, saying the care has really morphed over that time.

Rezin explained it was not until the 1940s that the VA started having female physicians caring for female veterans. She said the male physicians did not know how to take care of the women’s health care needs.

“Then, certainly, in the 80s and 90s, it really started to rocket. That’s when our maternity package started to come. That’s when they decided that we really do need a women veterans program manager. We need women’s health care providers. We need a doctor at every clinic or a nurse practitioner at every clinic that (sic) can care for our women veterans.”

Today, Rezin stated women have the same services available to them that men do, like mental health, occupational therapy, military sexual trauma services, acupuncture, primary care, etc. She said they have worked to tailor the needs of women in that care, though, like having longer appointments, and specific care with pain or hormone imbalances that men do not typically experience. They have programs for maternity, infertility, newborn care, and menopausal care.

“I have a lot of patients that I’ve cared for in the maternity aspect that (sic) say, ‘Oh my gosh, I wish I would have known about this years ago.’”

Rezin said they know there are many female veterans who are not getting care through the VA, but encourage them to get enrolled and learn more about what the VA offers even if they have private insurance, as care for infertility, for example, is often not covered under private insurance.

The formal century celebration happens Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Tomah VA and will feature guest speakers like Dr. Ishita Thakar, Deputy Chief of Staff at Oklahoma City VA, and a Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 representative in Veterans Health Administration’s Women’s Health Clinical Field Task Force. The program will take place at 1 p.m. at Building 455.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company plans to open Madison location
1 dead following alleged domestic fight at Stevens Point hotel on Friday
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
You Know You’re From...Kempster: Airbnb WWII-era plane
Bond set at $1M for Antigo man facing attempted murder charges

Latest News

Local school district employees can stop by Tommy's Express in Wausau, Weston, or Stevens Point...
Tommy’s Express giving free car washes to teachers Wednesday and Thursday
Spectators show support to help honor 9/11 victims in silent memorial.
Marathon City Fire Department honors 9/11 victims with 12th silent memorial
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
You Know You’re From...Kempster: Airbnb WWII-era plane
In 2022, Portage County set aside over two million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act - State...
Free safe drinking water checks at Portage County Fair and beyond