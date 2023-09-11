News and First Alert Weather App
Weston is reminding people to save money on that water bill

Water bills with information to download 'AquaHawk.'(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer is a time of year when people use lots of water, but how much is too much? The village of Weston is reminding people to monitor their usage with a free app.

The app is called ‘AquaHawk’ and it tells people how much water they are using and warns them about any leaks before costly repairs. Weston began using the app four years ago when they started getting reports from customers about leaky toilets, people shocked at how high their water bill was, and droughts.

Weston Director of Public Works Mike Wodalski said this is just a yearly reminder for customers to save water.

“Especially as it was dry and we kind of noticed people were over watering thinking they needed to overcompensate for what they had. It’s just a good reminder that there is that tool out there you can set up and kind of monitor how much water you are using,” Wodalski said.

He added that a good way to save water during warm weather is to water plants early in the morning or late at night when it’s cooler outside.

