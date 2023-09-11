News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign in ‘magical wedding’

Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at...
Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts tied the knot with longtime partner Amber Laign on Friday in Connecticut.

Roberts revealed the news in an Instagram post Sunday along with photos of the couple in their wedding dresses.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” Roberts wrote in the Instagram post. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

Roberts and Laign have been together since 2005 and announced their engagement in 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Gas Prices
Gas prices go way up overnight and they might just keep going up again
Mostly cloudy with showers possible in spots on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Cool fall-like conditions to start the week, chances of showers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love motions to a teammate during the first half of an NFL...
Packers start Love era on right foot, breeze past Bears 38-20
Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the party with family members when he climbed up the...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say
Showers expected Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Cooler with some chances of showers

Latest News

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., Monday, Sept....
US makes deal with Iran to swap prisoners and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds
FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US
FILE - DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Some insurance companies don’t have in-network ambulance providers, which means big bills for...
Costly Care: Patients and their families face unexpected and often hefty bills after using ground ambulances during an emergency