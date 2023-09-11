News and First Alert Weather App
Guns N Hoses game raises money for area veterans

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Fans filled the stands Sunday at Zenoff Park in Stevens Point for the annual Guns N Hoses charity softball game.

The softball game that pits law enforcement officers against firefighters raises money for local military and veteran organizations. The proceeds from this year’s event will go to Dream Flights, the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, and other local veteran groups.

The Guns N Hoses softball game raised $15,000 this year for those local organizations. That donation, paired with money raised last year, will go a long way in supporting those who served our county.

“We were able to raise $90,000 last year and today they are being honored, the people that donated the $90,000 along with on October 11th we are doing a special unveiling, so it honors all branches of the military and thanks them for their service,” said Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas.

The cops came out on top in Sunday’s game with a 16-5 victory over the firefighters.

