Green Bay defense bottles up Fields, Chicago to maintain stronghold on series

The Packers forced two Bears’ turnovers in the 38-20 win Sunday
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a...
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill.. (WSAW) - The Bears had plenty of hype around their young offense heading into the new season. However, on Sunday, Green Bay’s defense continued what has been a years-long control of Chicago and their offense. The Packers held Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields to just 59 pass yards, taking away his most dynamic ability; his legs.

“We knew he was gonna try and run around ‘cause he’s really good at that,” said Packers safety Darnell Savage. “We gotta cover for as long as we can while he’s back there running around and hopefully, those guys can get to him up front. I felt like they did a pretty job with keeping him in there.”

The Packers brought the pressure on Fields all game long, sacking him four times in the 38-20 win. One of those sacks had special meaning for rookie Lukas Van Ness. Not only was it Van Ness’s first career sack, but he got it just miles from where he grew up in Barrington, Ill.

“Special moment, one I’ll never forget,” said Van Ness. “Again, it was just especially cool to be back in the Chicagoland area where I grew up, not too far from here. So I couldn’t have asked for a better one.”

The Packers forced two turnovers in the game, one on a Fields fumble and one on a Fields’ interception, a 37-yard pick-six from Quay Walker. Across the board, it was a collective effort to slow the Bears’ offense.

“We can go this whole game with at least field goals, minimum,” said cornerback Rasul Douglas. “Just give the ball back to our offense as many times as we could that we would do good. And our offense would eventually pick it up, but they came out and did their jobs.”

With the win, the Packers improved to 9-0 all-time against Chicago under head coach Matt LaFleur.

“We’re no longer flying under cover, we put our name on the map,” said Van Ness. “We’re just gonna come week to week and be a team that you gotta be ready for.”

The Packers’ defense didn’t necessarily live up to its hype last season. Still, entering this new season, a performance as dominant as Sunday was not a surprise to their group.

“I didn’t think we were gonna lose to the Bears, I don’t think it was that big of a statement,” said Douglas. “Like we all knew we were gonna beat them. They probably didn’t know.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

