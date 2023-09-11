First win brings confidence for Love, Packers

CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - After an offseason of questions and speculation, Sunday finally delivered the opportunity for Jordan Love to take over as leader under center for Green Bay, assuming the role from Aaron Rodgers. At the end of their game with Chicago, Love proved he’s capable of the job.

“All offseason, I think our team has been slept on,” said Love. “It’s just one of those things that we can’t do anything about that until we prove that. I think we did that today.”

The Packers won the game decisively 38-20, but it didn’t necessarily start off like a sure thing. Green Bay led 10-6 at the half with Love going just 7/16 for 81 yards and a touchdown. However, the second half proved to be the difference maker. Love threw two more touchdowns in the second frame, finishing the day with 245 yards through the air and zero turnovers. The game served as proof of something Love’s teammates have believed in for months.

“I know Jordan is a ballet,” said Aaron Jones. “He’s always poised and always collected. There was going to come a point where it was going to snap for him and it did.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur agrees that Love really proved something Sunday.

“He’s a resilient guy,” said LaFleur. “I was just proud of his effort, his composure, his competitiveness.”

The Packers outscored Chicago 28-14 in the second half, with Love leading the offensive push. It’s just further evidence of the locker room’s support of Love.

“There’s a big-time belief in that locker room for Jordan Love,” said LaFleur. “I think the guys, they’re going to rally around him. They’re excited for him.”

For Love, it wasn’t a bad way to celebrate his second career start and his first career win as a starter.

“I was actually given the game ball today,” said Love. “Those guys were just going crazy in there so it’s an awesome feeling for me.”

It’s been a long time coming for the former first-round pick. After three years of sitting behind Rodgers, Love finally got his moment to be the leader of the Packers. The culmination realized Sunday, was worth the wait.

”Just watching learning and growing, seeing this team work,” said Love. “It feels good to be out there leading those guys and playing with them finally and coming away with a dub Is just what we wanted.”

