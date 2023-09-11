News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First win brings confidence for Love, Packers

Love finished with three touchdowns and zero turnovers in Sunday’s opener at Chicago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - After an offseason of questions and speculation, Sunday finally delivered the opportunity for Jordan Love to take over as leader under center for Green Bay, assuming the role from Aaron Rodgers. At the end of their game with Chicago, Love proved he’s capable of the job.

“All offseason, I think our team has been slept on,” said Love. “It’s just one of those things that we can’t do anything about that until we prove that. I think we did that today.”

The Packers won the game decisively 38-20, but it didn’t necessarily start off like a sure thing. Green Bay led 10-6 at the half with Love going just 7/16 for 81 yards and a touchdown. However, the second half proved to be the difference maker. Love threw two more touchdowns in the second frame, finishing the day with 245 yards through the air and zero turnovers. The game served as proof of something Love’s teammates have believed in for months.

“I know Jordan is a ballet,” said Aaron Jones. “He’s always poised and always collected. There was going to come a point where it was going to snap for him and it did.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur agrees that Love really proved something Sunday.

“He’s a resilient guy,” said LaFleur. “I was just proud of his effort, his composure, his competitiveness.”

The Packers outscored Chicago 28-14 in the second half, with Love leading the offensive push. It’s just further evidence of the locker room’s support of Love.

“There’s a big-time belief in that locker room for Jordan Love,” said LaFleur. “I think the guys, they’re going to rally around him. They’re excited for him.”

For Love, it wasn’t a bad way to celebrate his second career start and his first career win as a starter.

“I was actually given the game ball today,” said Love. “Those guys were just going crazy in there so it’s an awesome feeling for me.”

It’s been a long time coming for the former first-round pick. After three years of sitting behind Rodgers, Love finally got his moment to be the leader of the Packers. The culmination realized Sunday, was worth the wait.

”Just watching learning and growing, seeing this team work,” said Love. “It feels good to be out there leading those guys and playing with them finally and coming away with a dub Is just what we wanted.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Gas Prices
Gas prices go way up overnight and they might just keep going up again
It's the last time for a long storied rivalry in Wausau.
The Last Dance for Wausau East vs West ‘Log Game’
Showers expected Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Cooler with some chances of showers
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week Four: Wausau West wins final edition of ‘The Log Game’
Steve Bowers interviews with 7 Investigates in April, 2022.
Former Taylor County deputy’s misconduct in office case dismissed

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love motions to a teammate during the first half of an NFL...
Packers start Love era on right foot, breeze past Bears 38-20
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) follows through on a pitch against the...
Brewers fall in 13-inning thriller against Yankees
Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) tackles Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen...
Wisconsin falls at Washington State for first loss
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week Four: Wausau West wins final edition of ‘The Log Game’