First Alert Weather: Fall-like weather continues, scattered rain possible

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Overcast weather continues for the start of the new work week. Rain chances will be possible through Tuesday, but rain likely on and off at times. Later in the week, some early season frost could be on tap for us.

Rain chances decrease after Monday, but still can't rule out chances for rain Tuesday (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness will remain the theme into the first days of the work week, with additional opportunities for showers. Monday, plan for more clouds than breaks of sunshine with chances of scattered showers throughout the day. Highs below normal, in the low to mid 60s.

Highs low to mid 60s Monday with overcast conditions (WSAW)

On and off rain scattered throughout Monday (WSAW)

Additional rounds for some scattered showers will possible on Tuesday, but rain won’t be widespread. Overcast skies likely continuing, with highs in the upper 50s north, low 60s in Central Wisconsin. Rain accumulations between Monday and Tuesday won’t be significant, anywhere from a tenth to a quarter inch.

Additional rainfall continues into Tuesday, scattered at times (WSAW)

Another round for scattered rain possible Tuesday evening (WSAW)

A First Alert for Wednesday morning for some possible early season frost over the Northwoods. Clear skies from Tuesday night into Wednesday, in addition to light winds, and low temperatures dropping into the 30s will set the region up for favorable conditions for patchy frost. There might also be readings in the upper 30s in cold temp spots in Central Wisconsin as well. Thursday morning could end up being a repeat. We will continue to monitor the temperature trends for mid-week to see if a First Alert Weather Day could be necessary because of frost concerns north.

Average dates for the first frost in the region. (WSAW)

Sunshine to make a return Wednesday, likely continuing through the end of the work week. Temperatures will be rising from the mid 60s Wednesday, to the low 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday. Saturday has some sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy next Sunday with highs in low 70s.

Fall-like temperatures continue for much of the week with highs in the 60s (WSAW)

