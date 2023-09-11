First Alert Weather: Fall-like weather continues, scattered rain possible
On & off rain chances through Tuesday. Cool weather continues through mid-week. Early season frost possible Wednesday & Thursday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Overcast weather continues for the start of the new work week. Rain chances will be possible through Tuesday, but rain likely on and off at times. Later in the week, some early season frost could be on tap for us.
Considerable cloudiness will remain the theme into the first days of the work week, with additional opportunities for showers. Monday, plan for more clouds than breaks of sunshine with chances of scattered showers throughout the day. Highs below normal, in the low to mid 60s.
Additional rounds for some scattered showers will possible on Tuesday, but rain won’t be widespread. Overcast skies likely continuing, with highs in the upper 50s north, low 60s in Central Wisconsin. Rain accumulations between Monday and Tuesday won’t be significant, anywhere from a tenth to a quarter inch.
A First Alert for Wednesday morning for some possible early season frost over the Northwoods. Clear skies from Tuesday night into Wednesday, in addition to light winds, and low temperatures dropping into the 30s will set the region up for favorable conditions for patchy frost. There might also be readings in the upper 30s in cold temp spots in Central Wisconsin as well. Thursday morning could end up being a repeat. We will continue to monitor the temperature trends for mid-week to see if a First Alert Weather Day could be necessary because of frost concerns north.
Sunshine to make a return Wednesday, likely continuing through the end of the work week. Temperatures will be rising from the mid 60s Wednesday, to the low 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday. Saturday has some sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy next Sunday with highs in low 70s.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.