Dozynki Harvest Festival returns to downtown Stevens Point Sept. 16-17

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Polish Heritage Awareness Society of Central Wisconsin is preparing for the Dozynki Harvest Festival on September 16 and 17 in downtown Stevens Point. The two-day event starts on Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m., and runs through 4 p.m. The fun resumes Sunday, September 17 at 11:30 a.m. and wraps up at 6 p.m.

Over the weekend, attendees can learn about Polish heritage through food, music, displays, and activities.

Gayle Phillip, the President of the Polish Heritage Awareness Society of Central Wisconsin visited Sunrise 7 Monday to share more about the upcoming festival. She was joined by Anna Hurning, author of ‘Polish your Kitchen.’ Anna will be a featured guest at this year’s festival.

