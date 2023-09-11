News and First Alert Weather App
Dozynki Harvest Festival returns to downtown Stevens Point Sept. 16-17

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Polish Heritage Awareness Society of Central Wisconsin is preparing for the Dozynki Harvest Festival on September 16 and 17 in downtown Stevens Point. The two-day event starts on Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m., and runs through 4 p.m. The fun resumes Sunday, September 17 at 11:30 a.m. and wraps up at 6 p.m.

Over the weekend, attendees can learn about Polish heritage through food, music, displays, and activities.

Gayle Phillip, the President of the Polish Heritage Awareness Society of Central Wisconsin visited Sunrise 7 Monday to share more about the upcoming festival. She was joined by Anna Hurning, author of ‘Polish your Kitchen.’ Anna will be a featured guest at this year’s festival.

To learn more about the Dozynki Harvest Festival, click here.

