Deadline for veterans to enroll in PACT Act is Sept. 30

VA Outpatient Clinic -- Rothschild
VA Outpatient Clinic -- Rothschild
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The deadline is approaching for veterans to sign up for VA benefits now available through the PACT Act. Veterans who were deployed to a combat zone and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, have until Sept. 30 to enroll.

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of VA healthcare benefits in generations. President Biden signed the PACT Act into law last August, creating new healthcare opportunities for veterans.

The law expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The VA is now required to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran receiving their services.

They offer 20 more benefits to veterans with toxic exposures who served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. Now is the time for those post-9/11 veterans to get signed up.

“There’s a couple of different aspects to the PACT Act. So in terms of signing up for benefits for this deadline, it’s signing up for VA healthcare. So a lot of county veteran service officers actually, I have that ability to help veterans sign up for VA health care right in their own county,” said Isaac Cline, PACT Act toxic exposure screening navigator.

The VA said even if you don’t need this type of care now, it’s important to get signed up so you have access to it in the future. More than 344,000 veterans have enrolled in VA healthcare and more than 4.2 million enrolled veterans have been screened for toxic exposures since the rollout of the PACT Act.

