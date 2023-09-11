News and First Alert Weather App
Charter - Disney dispute ends; ESPN returns to company’s cable lineup

(KVLY)
By Kimberly Wright
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The long national nightmare is over for some sports fans who rely on Charter.

The cable company and Disney, in a joint statement on Monday, announced they have reached a new deal.

The “majority of Disney’s networks and stations will be immediately restored to Spectrum’s video customers,” the companies said.

As part of the deal, Disney+ Basic, supported by ads, will be provided to some Spectrum customers as part of a package, as well as ESPN+ and the “ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service.

Among the key deal points:

  • In the coming months, the Disney+ Basic ad-supported offering will be provided to customers who purchase the Spectrum TV Select package, as part of a wholesale arrangement.
  • ESPN+ will be provided to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers.
  • The ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service will be made available to Spectrum TV Select subscribers upon launch.
  • Charter will maintain flexibility to offer a range of video packages at varying price points based on different customer’s viewing preferences.

In a joint statement Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, and Chris Winfrey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Charter Communications said:

“Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future. This deal recognizes both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers. We also want to thank our mutual customers for their patience this past week, and are pleased that Spectrum viewers once again have access to Disney’s high-quality sports, news, and entertainment programming, in time for Monday Night Football.”

The parties also have renewed their commitment to lead the industry in mitigating the effects of unauthorized password sharing.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

