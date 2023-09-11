News and First Alert Weather App
Brewers call up Donaldson, option Miller

Josh Donaldson looks up following an at bat.
FILE - New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have called up third baseman and former MVP Josh Donaldson, sending down Owen Miller in a corresponding move.

Donaldson is in his 13th MLB season after recently being released by the New York Yankees. Donaldson has been an all-star three times in his career, winning the AL MVP in 2015 while with the Toronto Blue Jays. In the last two seasons with the Yankees, he’s hit a combined .207 batting average with 25 home runs in his last 165 games, including a .142 average this season. He had two home runs in five games with Triple-A Nashville.

Because his deal was agreed upon before the close of business in August, he would be eligible to play in the postseason if the Brewers make it. He is in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

