Bond set at $1M for Antigo man facing attempted murder charges

By Sean White
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Antigo man is facing 12 total felony charges including two counts of first-degree attempted murder, making threats with a dangerous weapon, and armed robbery.

Dylan Madderom appeared in custody via video in Langlade County Court on Monday. The court issued a $1M cash bond along with conditions including GPS monitoring, forfeiture of his passport, and not allowing Madderom to leave the state of Wisconsin.

The court also mandated that Madderom maintain absolute sobriety and is not allowed to contact his co-defendant Kegan Jackson, who has been charged with felony firearm possession as a convicted felon.

An intial appearance is scheduled for Madderom on Oct. 2.

