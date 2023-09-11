9/11 remembrance service held in Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - In Tomahawk, the annual 9/11 ceremony has been held there for the last 21 years as people remembered the nearly 3,000 lives lost on that unforgettable day back in September 2001.

Monday’s ceremony was to reflect and remember 9/11 while also honoring those who continue to help every day like EMS and other first responders.

“Moments are captured in our minds to never be forgotten”, said Don Richert, retired Nokomis Fire Chief and 9/11 ceremony coordinator.

9/11 is a day that will live in infamy. The lives of 343 firefighters who were taken too soon.

In Tomahawk, 55 people attended a ceremony to remember the lives lost on 9/11.

“The only thing I remember of that day is that I worked at night and I finally got up in the morning and turned the TV on and I thought I was in a dream,” Richert added.

A dream that sadly was too real as 2,977 victims died that day. A number that puts into perspective the lives lost — the entire population of the City of Tomahawk is 3,432.

“An entire generation has grown up since 9/11. So it’s our job as the old folks to remind them,” said Captain Kevin Krueger, Tomahawk Fire Department.

“We will never forget it, nobody will forget it, if we teach our younger generation about it they will never forget it,” Richert said.

