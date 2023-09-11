News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead following alleged domestic fight at Stevens Point hotel on Friday

(Hailey Clevenger WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 49-year-old man has died following an alleged domestic incident at an Econo Lodge on Friday, Sept. 9 in Stevens Point.

The Stevens Point Police Department was called to the Econo Lodge, located at 5110 Main St. at around 8:46 a.m. for a report of an unconscious male as a result of fighting.

Police said the disturbance involved a man attacking his common-law wife and the second man attempted to stop the husband from hurting the wife further. The 49-year-old husband then turned his attack towards the 53-year-old male who stepped in and struck him about 10 times in the face. The second man fought off the husband and put the husband in a chokehold.

When first responders arrived the husband was still alive, but later died at an area hospital. The other man was transported by ambulance for injuries sustained after he allegedly intervened in the domestic disturbance.

SPPD’s Investigations Bureau responded as well as the Stevens Point Fire Department.

The cause of death is unknown and the case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

