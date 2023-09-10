Wisconsin falls at Washington State for first loss

PULLMAN, Wash. (WSAW) - In the Badgers’ first road game under Luke Fickell,

The Cougars were the aggressors in the first half. Washington State connected on a four-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Ward to Kyle Williams in the first quarter to start the field goal. Wisconsin would respond with a field goal.

The two sides would follow that pattern on their next two possessions. Washington State scored on a short Lincoln Victor touchdown grab, set up by a long double-pass play to get to the one-yard line. The Badgers would respond with another field goal by Nathanial Vakos.

After a Washington State field goal, the Cougars would start to bare their teeth on defense. Washington State would force two strips off Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai, the second of which was scooped up by Brennan Jackson for a defensive touchdown. Right before the half, Mordecai would lead a quick drive for Wisconsin that would once again end in a field goal, making the halftime score 24-9 Washington State.

In the second half, the momentum turned. After three-and-outs were traded, Wisconsin would put together their first touchdown drive. Moving just 35 yards, the Badgers finally found the end zone on a one-yard pitch play to Chez Mellusi, cutting the lead to 24-16.

After forcing a Washington State punt, Wisconsin would continue to get the offense clicking. Mordecai produced yards himself on every play of the five-play drive, ending on an against-his-body throw to Skyler Bell for 16 yards for another touchdown. The Badgers would go for two, but were unsuccessful, making the score 24-22.

In the fourth quarter, Wisconsin got some nice field position, just outside Cougar territory following a Washington State punt. However, a Chez Mellusi fumble would give the Cougars the ball right back. Washington State wouldn’t waste their opportunity. They marched down the field, capping it off with a short touchdown by the former Badger Nakia Watson to go up nine.

Wisconsin would need to put together a quick drive to get the lead back to one possession, but the drive would stall on a fourth down. From there, the Cougars would run out the clock, giving Washington State a 31-22 win.

Mordecai finished 25/40 for 278 yards and two touchdowns. The Badgers struggled to run the ball in the game. After rushing for nearly 300 last week, the Badgers only mustered 90 yards on the ground with Mellusi leading the way with 49. Will Pauling and Chimere Dike each had over 70 yards receiving.

Turnovers came back to bite the Badgers, as they coughed it up three times. Washington State did not turn it over once.

The Badgers fall for their first time under head coach Luke Fickell and sit at 1-1. They return home to Madison next Sunday for a date with Georgia Southern, an 11:00 a.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.