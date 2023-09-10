News and First Alert Weather App
Packers lead Bears at halftime in season opener 10-6

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love motions to a teammate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers have their 2023-2024 season off and rolling as they lead Chicago 10-6 at halftime.

The Bears started the game with the ball, but the Packers’ defense proved stout. Chicago tried to sneak the ball on a fourth and short with quarterback Justin Fields but was stood up giving Green Bay the ball with good field position.

From there Jordan Love would take over for his first drive under center. It was a successful one for Love and the offense using 11 plays to drive 40 yards, capped off by a Love touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs from eight yards.

The Bears would drive to kick a field goal on their next drive, moving 38 yards in seven plays. Cairo Santos knocked in the 47-yarder to get Chicago on the board.

Green Bay would punt on their next possession, giving the Bears a shot to take the lead. Justin Fields would orchestrate a drive into the red zone. However, a sack by rookie Lukas Van Ness and a pass breakup by Rasul Douglas would force the Bears to kick another field goal, this time from 29 yards to make the score 7-6.

The Packers would go three and out on their next drive, as would the Bears. Green Bay would cross the 50 on their next possession, but would ultimately punt, pinning Chicago inside their own ten just outside the two-minute warning. The Packers would again force a Chicago punt, getting the ball back with less than 1:30 left in the half.

Jordan Love would get the two-minute offense rolling. On a third and ten, Love hit rookie Jayden Reed for a 30-yard gain. However, inside field goal range, Love would take a sack from Yannick Ngakoue, nearly allowing the clock to run out. Anders Carlson would line up for a 52-yard field goal that he sunk as time expired to give the Packers a 10-6 halftime lead.

