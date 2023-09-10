First Alert Weather: Cooler with some chances of showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend started with some great weather in North Central Wisconsin with a fair amount of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Clouds rolled in Saturday evening in advance of the next weather maker, which will bring showers to the region Saturday night. The clouds and chances of showers will linger into Sunday and Monday. The chilliest morning could be on Wednesday with readings dipping back into the 30s in the north and cooler spots in Central Wisconsin, while in the low 40s elsewhere. Milder with some sunshine on tap later in the week.

Lots of clouds Saturday night with times of showers overnight into Sunday morning. Rainfall will vary from a tenth to as much as a half inch into the first part of Sunday. Lows by daybreak in the low to mid 50s. Considerable cloudiness on Sunday with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

The clouds sticking around Sunday night and on Monday. A few showers are possible on Sunday night and perhaps on Monday. Highs Monday in the low to mid 60s.

Dry but still a gray sky on Tuesday. Highs in the low 60s. We are monitoring the clearing taking place Tuesday night, which might lead to patchy frost in parts of the north and cold temperature spots in Central Wisconsin on Wednesday morning. If the trend for frost becomes more widespread, a First Alert Weather Day may be issued for the morning hours Wednesday leading up to and a little after daybreak. A decent amount of sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s.

Partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with pleasant late summer conditions. Highs in the low 70s Thursday, and mid 70s Friday. A mix of sun and clouds next Saturday with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.

