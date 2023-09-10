First Alert Weather: Cool fall-like conditions to start the week, chances of showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend will be ending on a cloudy and cooler note across the Wisconsin River Valley. There is a chance of showers on Sunday, so not a bad idea to have a light jacket or umbrella handy. Considerable cloudiness will remain the theme into the first days of the work week, with additional opportunities for showers. Clearing out Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a chance of patchy frost in the Northwoods. Nice weather is on tap later in the week with a fair amount of sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the middle of September.

The drought has gotten worst in North Central Wisconsin in the past week. Much of the region is in the moderate to severe drought category, while red shaded locations are in an extreme drought. Rainfall deficits since the start of May range from 4 to 9 inches.

Sunday will have lots of clouds with a chance of showers as the day goes along. A cooler afternoon with temps topping out in the low to mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a risk of showers in the southern parts of the area. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

More clouds than breaks of sunshine on Monday with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will be sticking around into Tuesday and keeping conditions cool. Highs in the upper 50s north, low 60s in Central Wisconsin. A First Alert for Wednesday morning if you are in the Northwoods. With a clear sky Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and light winds, conditions could be favorable for temps to tumble back into the 30s for lows. This could lead to patchy frost. There might also be readings in the upper 30s in cold temp spots in Central Wisconsin as well. We will continue to monitor the temperature trends for mid-week to see if a First Alert Weather Day could be necessary because of frost concerns north.

A fair amount of sunshine Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Temperatures will be rising from the mid 60s Wednesday, to the low 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday. Saturday has some sun with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy next Sunday with highs in low 70s.

