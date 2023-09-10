Brewers fall in 13-inning thriller against Yankees

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSAW) - An eleven-inning no-hit bid, a phenomenal catch and 13 innings couldn’t spell a win for the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday as they fell to the Yankees 4-3 in New York.

The former Cy Young winner dazzled for Milwaukee in his start on the mound. Burnes went eight innings, without surrendering a hit, walking just two and striking out seven. Burnes and former Brewer Josh Hader combined for a no-hitter at Cleveland almost two years ago to the day on Sept. 11, 2021, in which he also pitched eight hitless innings in a 3-0 win.

The offense couldn’t find the run support for Burnes in the first nine innings. The Brewers earned just three hits as Yankees ace Gerrit Cole threw seven shutout innings, allowing just the three hits. The Yankees bullpen kept the zero on the board through nine innings.

Devin Williams came in for Burnes in the top of the ninth, going through the Yankees in order, including a strikeout of Aaron Judge to keep the no-hitter alive and send the game to extras.

In extra innings, the Brewers came up empty in the top of the tenth. In the bottom half of the inning, Abner Uribe took over on the mound for Milwaukee to continue the no-hitter. With two on base and two outs, Anthony Volpe hit a ball to right that looked like it could end the game and the no-no bid. However, Sal Frelick made a lunging grab off the wall while colliding with centerfielder Joey Wiemer to extend the game.

In the top of the eleventh, the scoring dam finally broke. With a man at third, Tyrone Taylor dropped a ball into center field to score the Brewers’ first run of the game and make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the eleventh, Joel Payamps came on for the Crew to try and finish off the game. However, after the first batter grounded out, Oswaldo Cabrera ripped a ball down the right field line for the Yankees’ first hit, one that tied the game and ended the no-hitter. Despite that, Payamps managed to navigate his way through the rest of the inning, sending it to the 12th.

Essentially a brand new ball game in the 12th, the Brewers wasted no time as Joey Wiemer roped a double to left to take the lead back. A few batters later Andruw Monasterio hit a sac fly to score Wiemer, giving Milwaukee a 3-1 lead.

The Brewers called on Andrew Chafin for the bottom of the 12th to try and finish the game. It wasn’t meant to be. Chafin would give up a game-tying two-run shot to Giancarlo Stanton to make the game 3-3.

In the 13th, the Brewer bats would come up empty for the first time since the tenth. Hoby Milner would come on for the Brewers to try and force a 14th inning. The Yankees would not let that happen. Kyle Higashioka drilled a ball to left that would get over the head of Taylor. Oswaldo Cabrera scored from second and the Yankees would win in a walk-off.

With the Cubs topping Arizona Sunday, the Brewers now hold a three-game lead in the NL Central. They return to Milwaukee Monday to start a series with Miami.

