The Last Dance for Wausau East vs West ‘Log Game’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was the last time for a long storied rivalry in Wausau.

The “Log Game” between Wausau East and Wausau West started back in the early 1970′s. For more than 50 years, the game brings both schools together each year.

It’s a tradition for bragging rights, but if you ask the coaches and players, it means so much more.

“Anytime you have East vs. West no matter what... the game is always just fierce, it’s a great atmosphere,” said Wausau East athletic director Kurt Vanden Heuvel.

“It’s just been a great rivalry, it is a great game for both schools and the bragging rights that go along with it,” said Wausau West athletic director Jason Foster.

Foster is also a 1991 graduate of Wausau West and a former coach. That gives him a unique perspective on this matchup. “It’s interesting to see how students and communities have changed over time. It’s competitive. Both teams really want to win and get those bragging rights, but at the end of the day, these guys are all friends right now,” said Foster.

Across the river, Kurt Vanden Heuvel is in his third year as athletic director at Wausau East, but it’s his first ever Log Game. “This is something where the whole community comes together, and it’s bringing excitement back to our building, and our kids have so much spirit and pride,” said Vanden Heuvel.

Both coaches agree the tradition has been great. When one tradition ends, another one could be formed.

Next year, Wausau East will join the Great Northern Conference. Wausau West will be in the Big River Wisconsin Valley Conference.

