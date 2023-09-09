The Hilight Zone Week Four: Wausau West wins final edition of ‘The Log Game’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Week four of the high school football season presented a number of rivalries renewed in Central Wisconsin, including one final rendition of the “Log Game’ in Wausau.

Starting with VFA action, D.C. Everest hosted Marshfield after both teams got wins a week ago to start conference play. It was a low-scoring contest, but a last-second Evergreens field goal lifted the Trees to a win, moving D.C. Everest to a 17-14 win over the Tigers. In other Valley action, a rivalry renewed as Wisconsin Rapids traveled to Stevens Point for a battle for the Ol’ River Jug. Despite a contentious first half, the second two quarters came up all Panthers. Grant Chandonais turned in another stellar performance at QB, carrying SPASH to a 41-9 win and reclaiming the Jug.

In our game of the week, another trophy was up for grabs one final time. Wausau West met Wausau East for one final time at Thom Field as the schools will combine in 2025, putting the ‘Wausau Log’ up for grabs. From the very first play, it was all Warriors. Ray Reineck scored a touchdown on West’s first play from scrimmage, his first of four touchdowns. The Warriors’ defense was equally impressive, getting two picks from Carter Amerson. As the final whistle blew, Wausau West was able to run over and claim the Log one final time, winning by a score of 49-14.

“Always good to end the era is having it for the rest of the time,” said Reineck. “I mean, it’s awesome.”

Wausau West head coach Matt Johnson said the win meant a lot to the Wausau West faithful.

“I think it’s a great message to send to the Wausau West community,” said Johnson. “We mentioned this is our Super Bowl, because every week is our Super Bowl, next week’s our new Super Bowl. We gotta treat every game like it’s the most important thing. But I’m very proud that we get to put this last badge on the log, saying Wausau West victory.”

The game set a Log Game record with 2,900 people at Thom Field to take in the final edition of the rivalry.

In another rivalry game, Antigo and Merrill clashed in the ‘War on 64.’ The Red Robins controlled this one from the word ‘go.’ Alec Knapkavage scored an early touchdown for Antigo and they never looked back, blanking Merrill 28-0. In other Great Northern Conference competition, Mosinee coasted to a 42-0 win over Ashland at home while Medford kept their bulldozer churning, squashing Lakeland 50-14.

On the eight-player level, the second-ranked Three Lakes/Phelps Bluejays traveled to unbeaten Port Edwards. The Bluejays got things started with a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage from Tyler Janikowski. He’d have a kick return for a touchdown later in the half as the Bluejays rolled 58-7. To another flock of Bluejays, the seventh-ranked Athens Bluejays were upended on their home turf, falling to Bruce 48-6.

The CWC-Large delivered a big conference matchup Friday as Wittenberg-Birnamwood Chargers put their newly-minted number ten ranking up against Spence/Columbus. The Chargers proved that ranking and then some. Nathan Waupekenay and Brade Groshek led the rushing attack as Witt-Birn shut out the Rockets 62-0.

Down in Waupaca County, Iola-Scandinavia rolled out the red carpet for Abbotsford. The Falcons jumped out to an early lead and kept it rolling from there, winning 34-12. In another non-con clash, Marathon used a strong second half to bull past Assumption 48-7, getting a solid game from True Thurs. Finally, in the Colverebelt, Stanley-Boyd fell at home to fourth-ranked Mondovi 36-14.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.