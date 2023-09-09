Gas prices go way up overnight and they might just keep going up again

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s always a little painful when you pull into a gas station see that prices went up. Lately, gas prices have been steady, but overnight prices went up by forty cents to a dollar and it’s something ‘Gas Buddy’ predicted on Sept. 7.

Before NewsChannel 7 asked someone to interview everyone knew why we were there. Dale Lindwall was already talking to another customer about these prices.

“It’s hard to budget for anything let alone having gas go up in this area forty cents a gallon overnight and in the past, you know, 20, 30, 40 cents because then it affects everything,” said Lindwall. “You would hope it would because it affects the price of heating fuel, you know propane and natural gas all kind of flow around with that.”

We know that some of these prices have gone up because of an increase in oil prices, but there have also been some gas finery outages. It’s hurricane season. This is not a great mix. Mobil Gas Station Owner Raj Bhandari knows the frustration, but he also has to charge what the market says.

“If we are paying higher for gas, we will charge more for gas. Everyone is pissed because this is basically, unfortunately, this targets the middle-income group the most because those are the people who cannot buy electric cars because those are so expensive,” said Bhandari.

These gas prices will eventually go down, but when is the answer everybody wants to know.

“We may end up seeing is you know from day to day, week to week prices kind of bouncing up and down a little bit, but the overall trajectory perhaps not really changing significantly over the next couple of months,” said Triple A Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmuscz.

Triple A says once winter is here gas prices are expected to go down, but for now, if you need gas get it before it increases again.

