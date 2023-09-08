News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau’s ARTrageous Weekend returns with four venues

North Central Wisconsin’s biggest art-extravaganza returns this weekend.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Wisconsin’s biggest art-extravaganza returns this weekend. Four venues are coming together for Wausau’s ARTrageous Weekend. Bryce Cebula from the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum and Steve Woller from The Wisconsin Valley Art Association joined Sunrise 7 Friday morning to preview the fun event.

The four events that will be happening this weekend include Art in the Park, Festival of Arts, Center for the Visual Arts, and Birds in Art. Bus shuttles will be available among the four locations. The 34th annual ARTrageous Weekend will be Sept. 9-10 and is free of charge.

