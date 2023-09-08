Wausau West DECA to host ‘Catches for a Cause’ fundraiser during Log Game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau West DECA program has announced that they will host a Fundraiser, “Catches for a Cause,” at this week’s Log Game between the Wausau West and Wausau East Varsity Football teams.

The activities include carnival games on the North end of the field and a Miracle Minute during halftime. All proceeds raised will be donated to the Make-a-Wish Foundation in an effort to fund a child’s wish to go to Disney World.

The games will begin Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and last through halftime. Additional donations are welcome and encouraged.

“Our officer team looks forward to our Make-a-Wish fundraiser each year,” said Wausau West Co-President Nora Keele. “Not only is it rewarding to have an impact on the community, but it greatly improves the DECA officers as leaders and gives us a chance to connect with a local child. It gives the event so much more purpose when you know who you are doing it all for.”

Last year, Wausau West DECA raised $2,683.55 for a child’s wish at the same event.

