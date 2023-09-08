News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau West DECA to host ‘Catches for a Cause’ fundraiser during Log Game

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau West DECA program has announced that they will host a Fundraiser, “Catches for a Cause,” at this week’s Log Game between the Wausau West and Wausau East Varsity Football teams.

The activities include carnival games on the North end of the field and a Miracle Minute during halftime. All proceeds raised will be donated to the Make-a-Wish Foundation in an effort to fund a child’s wish to go to Disney World.

The games will begin Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and last through halftime. Additional donations are welcome and encouraged.  

“Our officer team looks forward to our Make-a-Wish fundraiser each year,” said Wausau West Co-President Nora Keele. “Not only is it rewarding to have an impact on the community, but it greatly improves the DECA officers as leaders and gives us a chance to connect with a local child. It gives the event so much more purpose when you know who you are doing it all for.”

Last year, Wausau West DECA raised $2,683.55 for a child’s wish at the same event.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie and Theodore Jost
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Marie and Theodore Jost - Family Affair
Drought conditions leading to some leaves changing color prematurely
Why trees are branching out and causing leaves to change colors earlier this year
Forward Beverage Co. in Wausau
New Wausau business providing non-alcoholic drinks and cocktails
Welch played in 43 regular season games with the Baltimore Ravens.
Iola native Welch relishing dream opportunity in Green Bay
A meeting to discuss anti-mask mandate
Marathon Co. Board introduces anti-mask resolution to send to DHS

Latest News

Washington State gets rare opportunity in primetime hosting No. 19 Wisconsin
Hilight Zone
Hilight Zone Week 4: Ashland at Mosinee game still on for Friday night
The open house and celebration starts at noon and will end at 6pm.
Camp Glacier Hollow celebrating 25 years of camp on Saturday
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Florence sawmill fined $190,000 for 16-year-old worker’s death