News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Watch Kane Brown make a surprise FaceTime call to his wife during a concert

Kane Brown surprised his wife with a FaceTime call during a concert.
Kane Brown surprised his wife with a FaceTime call during a concert.(CMT / YouTube)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Country sensation Kane Brown recently provided concertgoers with a sweet dose of relationship goals during one of his shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup as he FaceTimed his wife Katelyn during his performance of “Thank God.”

This song is usually a duet between Kane and Katelyn Jae Brown, but Katelyn couldn’t make it that night. Instead of singing her part solo, Kane pulled out his phone, called her and held it up to the microphone. The result was a concert moment that tugged at many people’s heartstrings.

As the call connected, Katelyn’s face lit up on the big screens scattered around the venue, and the crowd couldn’t contain their cheers and applause.

With the audience still buzzing with excitement, Kane and the crowd launched into the song, and when it came time for Katelyn’s verse, he took a step back and handed the microphone to the audience. The fans, many of whom knew every word, sang their hearts out together, filling the arena with love.

Katelyn, on the other end of the Facetime call, was undeniably moved by the gesture— much like anyone serenaded by a crowd of hundreds would be.

She stood there while listening to the audience and smiled as tears welled up in her eyes in a heartwarming moment that showcased the magic of music and love.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie and Theodore Jost
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Marie and Theodore Jost - Family Affair
Forward Beverage Co. in Wausau
New Wausau business providing non-alcoholic drinks and cocktails
Drought conditions leading to some leaves changing color prematurely
Why trees are branching out and causing leaves to change colors earlier this year
Welch played in 43 regular season games with the Baltimore Ravens.
Iola native Welch relishing dream opportunity in Green Bay
A meeting to discuss anti-mask mandate
Marathon Co. Board introduces anti-mask resolution to send to DHS

Latest News

Austin City Limits started with Willie Nelson, and it has grown to become a signature musical...
The legendary history of Austin City Limits: From the roots to the headliners
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner to remain jailed on child abuse charges
FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
FILE - This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa...
Capitol rioter who carried zip-tie handcuffs in viral photo is sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison