Second arrest made in Maplewood Commons homicide investigation in Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac police announced the arrest of Antonio Johnston in Chicago, one of two suspects in...
(Fond du Lac Police Department)
By Adam Behnke
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - In a significant development in the ongoing homicide investigation surrounding a deadly shooting on May 7 in Fond du Lac, police announced the arrest of Antonio K. Johnston with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities say the arrest occurred without incident in Chicago, where Johnston was found at a friend’s home. He is currently in custody in Chicago and will soon be facing extradition proceedings to return him to Wisconsin.

As we first alerted you, 14-year-old Parise Larry Jr. is the other suspect accused in the shooting at Maplewood Commons, which killed 20-year-old Tatyanna Zech.

Larry Jr. was arrested soon after the incident and was bound over for trial in July.

Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said, “Not a day has gone by that I have not thought about May 7th and this senseless tragedy. The impact of this tragedy is far-reaching.” Goldstein also commended the dedicated efforts of Lead Detective Nick Hahn and the Detective Bureau, who worked alongside the US Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Johnston.

Police released no other details or information regarding the case.

