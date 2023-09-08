News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, while the number of confirmed deaths remained at 115.

The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities said 385 remained unaccounted for.

The deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through Lahaina on Aug. 8, causing dozens of people to flee to the ocean to escape the flames, destroying more than 2,000 structures and doing an estimated $5.5 billion in damage.

So far, Maui police have released the names of 55 of the dead. Of these, 22 were in their 70s, with another 13 in their 60s. There was one listed victim under the age of 10.

The governor also said that in the coming weeks, authorities will begin to schedule supervised visits for residents to return to and view their properties.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie and Theodore Jost
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Marie and Theodore Jost - Family Affair
Forward Beverage Co. in Wausau
New Wausau business providing non-alcoholic drinks and cocktails
Drought conditions leading to some leaves changing color prematurely
Why trees are branching out and causing leaves to change colors earlier this year
Welch played in 43 regular season games with the Baltimore Ravens.
Iola native Welch relishing dream opportunity in Green Bay
A meeting to discuss anti-mask mandate
Marathon Co. Board introduces anti-mask resolution to send to DHS

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct....
Judge denies Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court
WSAW 4 p.m. Team
NewsChannel 7 at 4 p.m. moving from Fox to CBS, InvestigateTV+ launches at 4:30 p.m. starting Sept. 11
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
Minocqua Brewing Co. officially adds Oneida Co. to lawsuit against Town of Minocqua