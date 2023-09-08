New distillery uses a unique ‘whey’ to create cocktails

TOWN OF KNOWLTON, Wis. (WSAW) -In about a week’s time, business is already booming for the newest distillery in Central Wisconsin.

The Knowlton House is a branch of Mullins Cheese. Heather Mullins is Co-founder and Head Distiller.

“Shortly after we got married, we started trying it out in our garage as far as doing those fermentations and seeing how you can turn those milk sugars into something delicious. And slowly cultivated throughout the process throughout these years to turn it into this that we are sitting in now,” said Mullins.

The Knowlton House uses a unique process to make vodka and gin. The liquor is distilled using whey by-product from the Mullins Cheese Factory. The Whey and its natural milk sugars give the drink a mild sweetness.

“I couldn’t help but to try things out to see how you can actually turn milk into a delicious, fermented product. I tried it in a couple of places,” said Mullins.

The Knowlton House is one of a handful of distilleries in the world to use whey. This new business venture will showcase their creations.

“I think it’s great, that people can come together meet and family friendly and everyone can be a part of the generally area,” said Stacy Wallner, From Baton Rouge.

“It’s awesome and an impressive place, too. In fact, this would fit in great in Nashville. I love the murals and very original. Its great. I like it,” said Howard Lesser, from Nashville, TN.

“It is gorgeous. They did a great job with the design of the place and the drinks are pretty magnificent, too,” said Tammy Kemnetz, From Wausau.

And this is just the beginning.

“We are overwhelmed by the community response, we were trying to open softly and the turn out was fantastic,” said Mullins.

The Knowlton House hopes to start distributing their gin product in retail stores by late fall. You can find the distillery at 204575 County Rd DB, Mosinee, WI 54455.

