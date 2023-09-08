News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New distillery uses a unique ‘whey’ to create cocktails

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF KNOWLTON, Wis. (WSAW) -In about a week’s time, business is already booming for the newest distillery in Central Wisconsin.

The Knowlton House is a branch of Mullins Cheese. Heather Mullins is Co-founder and Head Distiller.

“Shortly after we got married, we started trying it out in our garage as far as doing those fermentations and seeing how you can turn those milk sugars into something delicious. And slowly cultivated throughout the process throughout these years to turn it into this that we are sitting in now,” said Mullins.

The Knowlton House uses a unique process to make vodka and gin. The liquor is distilled using whey by-product from the Mullins Cheese Factory. The Whey and its natural milk sugars give the drink a mild sweetness.

“I couldn’t help but to try things out to see how you can actually turn milk into a delicious, fermented product. I tried it in a couple of places,” said Mullins.

The Knowlton House is one of a handful of distilleries in the world to use whey. This new business venture will showcase their creations.

“I think it’s great, that people can come together meet and family friendly and everyone can be a part of the generally area,” said Stacy Wallner, From Baton Rouge.

“It’s awesome and an impressive place, too. In fact, this would fit in great in Nashville. I love the murals and very original. Its great. I like it,” said Howard Lesser, from Nashville, TN.

“It is gorgeous. They did a great job with the design of the place and the drinks are pretty magnificent, too,” said Tammy Kemnetz, From Wausau.

And this is just the beginning.

“We are overwhelmed by the community response, we were trying to open softly and the turn out was fantastic,” said Mullins.

The Knowlton House hopes to start distributing their gin product in retail stores by late fall. You can find the distillery at 204575 County Rd DB, Mosinee, WI 54455.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
SPASH high school runners helping competitor cross the finish line
SPASH runners help opposing runner cross the finish line
Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
FILE - Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in New York.
Amazon distribution center to be built in Weston
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say

Latest News

Wausau West's Mia Bailey
Highlights: Girls tennis and volleyball fill Thursday night action
New distillery uses 'whey' to create cocktails
New distillery uses 'whey' to create cocktails
Mostly cloudy and cool into Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Feeling more like fall into this weekend
Non-alcoholic biz serves a void
Non-alcoholic biz serves a void