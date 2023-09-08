The Hilight Zone Week 4 Preview: Final ‘Log Game’ for Wausau East & West

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With plenty of history behind it, the highly anticipated return of the Log Game sets up for tonight’s Hilight Zone Game of the Week.

So, how is Wausau West preparing for Wausau East with them back on the schedule?

For the Warriors, seeing the Lumberjacks back on their schedule is a welcomed sight. It’s been three years since these two teams have shared the field together. West is riding high at 3-0 so far this season, outscoring opponents 87-10. Now with East in their sights, they look to do more damage against a familiar foe.

Wausau West Head Coach Matt Johnson said, “It’s been exciting. The kids, a lot of them haven’t experienced a Log Game yet. Talking about it since it’s our first and last, so we haven’t had one since our seniors were freshmen. Excitement upon excitement, everyone’s talking about it in schools, so the kids get to talk about their game all week. So it just adds that extra layer to it.”

When these teams last met in 2020, West took home a commanding 48-3 victory.

Now for Wausau East, this isn’t just their first Log Game in three years, but their first varsity season since then as well. Now they await Wausau West for this year’s Log Game.

Three years of waiting for the lumberjacks has them looking to put on a display on the field.

After a solid 23-7 victory over Lakeland in week one, East then suffered back-to-back double-digit losses. Now, it’s as good a time as any to get back to .500 on the early season and take home a ‘W’ in a game they’ve had circled on their calendars for years.

Wausau East Head Coach Tyler Kramer said, “Crazy today. I could tell you before we left in the locker room, I haven’t seen that energy from the boys yet this season and I was extremely happy to see that.”

Coach Kramer added that leaving the Log Game with a Lumberjacks victory would be a prideful moment for the team and the school.

The grand return of the Log Game will put Wausau East and Wausau West in the spotlight for one final time as it’s the last matchup between these two for the foreseeable future.

Both schools are looking to end things off on a nice roll into week five. Kickoff at Thom Field is at 7 p.m.

