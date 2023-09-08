News and First Alert Weather App
Hilight Zone Week 4: Ashland at Mosinee game still on for Friday night

Hilight Zone
Hilight Zone(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The week four matchup between the Ashland Oredockers and the Mosinee Indians is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night.

An error was made on the Hilight Zone Scoreboard that had the game listed as a forfeit. This error has since been corrected.

Week 4 Game Error
Week 4 Game Error(WSAW)

Mosinee Athletic Director Trevor Leopold told NewsChannel 7 that he plans to bring hot dogs to the game tonight!

