Hilight Zone Week 4: Ashland at Mosinee game still on for Friday night

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The week four matchup between the Ashland Oredockers and the Mosinee Indians is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night.

An error was made on the Hilight Zone Scoreboard that had the game listed as a forfeit. This error has since been corrected.

Week 4 Game Error (WSAW)

Mosinee Athletic Director Trevor Leopold told NewsChannel 7 that he plans to bring hot dogs to the game tonight!

