Hilight Zone Podcast: 1,440 Days

Less than a month after their first varsity win in three years, Wausau East will play in the Log Game for the final time Friday against Wausau West
Wausau East Football during a practice on Aug. 7, 2023.
Wausau East Football during a practice on Aug. 7, 2023.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been quite the couple of years for Wausau East football. The Lumberjacks played just two games in 2020. In 2021, they were unable to field a varsity roster. The last two years they’ve been bouncing as a JV team and in 8-player.

Finally, on August 11, they returned to varsity 11-man action, topping Lakeland 23-7 in Minocqua. It was their first win in 1,440 days.

Now, the team prepares for their first installment of Wausau’s greatest rivalry since that two-game 2020 season; the Log Game. The game with history all the way back to the early 1970′s will be renewed when East faces Wausau West on Friday night. It’s not just the first meeting in a long time, it’ll also be their last.

NewsChannel 7′s Ben Helwig visited with Wausau East head coach Tyler Kramer as well as quarterback Pacey Weber and wide receiver Caden Werth on the emotional start to the season and why Friday’s Log Game against Wausau West may just be the biggest of their lives.

To subscribe or listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, visit here.

