Highlights: Girls tennis and volleyball fill Thursday night action

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West and Marshfield girls tennis won in Thursday evening action, while Pittsville and Auburndale volleyball emerged victorious in their matches.

Pittsville continued their strong start to the season, moving to 9-2 overall with a 3-0 win over Greenwood. Auburndale volleyball held on late against Iola-Scandinavia, beating them 3-2 for their second win on the season.

In girls tennis action, Wausau West continues their streak of winning in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. They haven’t lost a conference dual dating back to 2019. They beat Wisconsin Rapids 6-1. Marshfield traveled to Wausau East and moved to 3-0 in the conference with a 5-2 win over the Lumberjacks.

For the full scoreboard from Thursday night action, you can follow this link.

