‘Garding Against Cancer’ event comes to UWSP on Sept. 27

By Sam Dehring
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball coach Greg Gard will host his ‘Garding Against Cancer’ fundraiser in Stevens Point at the end of the month.

The event is to raise funds and awareness for local cancer organizations. All money raised will stay in the Stevens Point area.

After losing his father to cancer, Gard says he wants to use his position to help people who also suffer from the disease

Pointers coach Kent Dernbach said the opportunity to play the Badgers is exciting for both the players and the fans and is for a great cause.

“They’re choosing to continue that tradition where they’re playing a non-scholarship school. They very easily can go out and use one of their scrimmages or exhibition games against another Division 1,” said Dernbach.

“I think being able to go out into the state, representing the University of Wisconsin, representing the Carbone Center, and saying hey we’re you, we’re one of you,” added Gard.

Gard said it’s important to bring events like this to smaller cities so that support reaches cancer patients and their families everywhere.

The impact of these events both financially and emotionally makes the effort worth it. The fundraiser is Sept. 27 at UW-Stevens Point.

Former Badgers star Brian Butch will also be a special guest at the event as well.

