Former Taylor County deputy’s misconduct in office case dismissed

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - After six and a half years, the misconduct in office felony case against a former Taylor County deputy is over. This week the judge dismissed the case.

In October, 2017, Steve Bowers -- after being demoted from detective sergeant to deputy -- was charged with two counts of misconduct in office. He was accused of handing over two sets of case files without permission from the sheriff at the time, or redaction to a producer of a cold case crime show while the county was working on another cold case with the show at the time. He was placed on paid administrative leave for five years until he formally retired last year.

Bowers told 7 Investigates he believes the reason for the dismissal happened after the prosecutor changed.

“Of course, even though I won in the sense that the charges were dismissed, I still lost. I lost standing and respect in both the local community as well as in the law enforcement community. I lost friends and colleagues that (sic) distanced themselves from me. I lost money. And most of all I lost my career, a career I loved,” he wrote in an emailed statement.

“But even worse are all the other groups that lost. Taylor County lost an experienced officer with almost 30 years of training and institutional knowledge. Taylor County taxpayers lost untold hundreds of thousands of dollars in wages and benefits for an employee that (sic) wanted to work but wasn’t allowed to. Taylor County and state taxpayers lost untold tens of thousands of dollars investigating and prosecuting former Sheriff Bruce Daniels’ personal vendetta.”

Bowers added the victims of the cold cases are the true victims in all of this as they continue to not see justice for their loved ones.

Former Sheriff Bruce Daniels has stood by his position and actions throughout 7 Investigates’ reporting about this case, at one time providing this statement where he said he is satisfied with the actions taken to retrieve the cold case records and that the methods were within their authority. He said the county “takes protection of citizen’s rights and confidentiality serious,” along with protecting the integrity of sensitive investigations.

Bowers admitted to the sheriff immediately after being asked in 2017 that he had shared the cold case files with the producers. During the court process, Judge Robert Russell ordered that evidence showing that Bowers had shared some digital copies was not allowed to be included because the evidence was illegally obtained without a warrant.

The evidence was obtained when then-Sheriff Daniels, and District Attorney Kristy Tlusty, with the help of the then-IT director Melissa Seavers, accessed Bowers’ personal Dropbox account through his county email address. A federal judge in a civil case Bowers filed also ruled that Bowers’ rights were violated when those three accessed the account without a warrant, though the judge added they were entitled to qualified immunity.

The attorney general’s office filed an appeal in the criminal case, but the appeal judge ruled last December that Judge Russell made a proper ruling about the suppression of evidence and that Bowers had a subjective and objective reasonable expectation of privacy to his Dropbox account. The judge affirmed that the county performed an unlawful search of his account.

Since then, the court and parties held status hearings to schedule future court dates, with the ultimate ruling to dismiss the case happening this week.

