Florence sawmill fined $190,000 for 16-year-old worker’s death

Michael Schuls wasn’t under direct supervision when he was pinned by machinery at Florence Hardwoods in June
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident happened.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - A sawmill operator agreed this week to pay $190,696 in fines for the death of a 16-year-old boy this summer and stop hiring workers under the age 16.

The U.S. Department of Labor investigated the death of Michael Schuls, who was pinned by machinery at Florence Hardwoods on June 29. He died two days later from his injuries. Investigators said Michael wasn’t being directly supervised when he tried to clear a jam in a wood stacking machine at the sawmill and the conveyor belt he was standing on moved.

According to the Department of Labor, Florence Hardwoods employed 9 children between the ages of 14 and 17 to illegally operate machinery. This included chop saws, rip saws, and automated machines for processing lumber. Federal law considers these hazardous occupations for workers under the age of 18.

Investigators also learned about injuries to three children, ages 15 and 16, at the sawmill in November 2021, July 2022, and March this year. One of the children was injured on two separate occasions.

The company also had 7 child employees, ages 14 and 15, working outside the hours permitted by law.

Florence Hardwoods entered a court agreement Wednesday that it will comply with federal child labor regulations and strictly comply with requirements for apprentices and student learners between the ages of 16 and 18.

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su issued a statement, “Any death of a child is too many. That’s why our Wage and Hour Division and Solicitor’s Office took immediate steps to prevent the sale of ‘hot goods’ and to hold the company accountable for allowing children to perform hazardous and, in this case, deadly jobs. Illegal child labor is a stain on this country and will not be tolerated by this administration or this department.”

Michael’s organs were donated. His own mother was among the lives he saved.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

