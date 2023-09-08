First Alert Weather: Early fall-like temperatures, weekend scattered showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wrapping up the work week with fall-like temperatures continuing. The extended forecast hints at cool weather continuing for the following work week. Before then, scattered rain will be possible for portions of the weekend.

A cool start to Friday with low temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Clouds during the morning hours will gradually improve, leading to sunshine for Friday afternoon. Afternoon highs will remain cool, upper 60s for most, but some in the low 70s.

Have a sweater, jacket, or blanket for high school football game Friday evening. Kick off temperatures mid-60s with sunshine, dropping to the low 60s or upper 50s by end of game. Clear skies overnight into Saturday with morning lows in the upper 40s.

Sunshine continues for Saturday, allowing for highs to warm into the mid-70s for the afternoon. Clouds will start to flow in by the late afternoon or evening, as a cold front tracks in. The front will bring scattered showers and a possible isolated thunderstorms Saturday night.

Scattered rain to continue into Sunday, but rain will be on and off throughout the day. The cold front will also usher in cooler air, dropping highs back into the mid-60s. Gusty winds will be possible as the front passes. Skies will be overcast for the morning, but some clearing possible for the afternoon.

Additional chances for rain could pop up at the start of the work week, Monday and Tuesday. Our temperature trend will remain fall-like for much of the work week. Highs low to mid-60s, feeling like early October. The moderate to severe drought continues for most of the area. The latest update on Thursday also shows extreme drought in parts of the Northwoods. Below is the latest Drought Monitor and how much below-average rainfall some places have had since May 1, 2023.

