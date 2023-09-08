13-year-old hit by vehicle while crossing street near D.C. Everest Junior High

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street near D.C. Everest Junior High on Thursday afternoon. She was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Administrative Captain Nicholas Alderich with the Everest Metro Police Department said the girl was trying cross the street near the intersection of Jelinek Ave and Machmueller Street when she was hit by a 16-year-old driver. Based on the traffic investigation, the girl was crossing the street outside of any nearby designated crosswalk.

Alderich said the driver did attempt to slow down for the girl, but was unable to avoid hitting her based on where she crossed at. Officers said the girl likely thought traffic was stopped and it was safe to cross.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be not at fault and was not issued any citations.

Alderich said that the intersections near the junior high, including those closer to East Grand Avenue have much higher traffic flow this time of year when school is in session.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.