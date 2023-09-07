Why trees are branching out and causing leaves to change colors earlier this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Across northcentral Wisconsin, leaves have begun to change from green into red, orange, yellow, and brown earlier than in previous years.

The primary factor behind the unusual early transformation of leaves on trees in the region is a persistent drought. As we delve into the past, it becomes evident that the changing colors of leaves, while captivating, were also a result of the ongoing dry spell.

Cora Borgens, the Horticultural Manager at Monk Botanical Gardens, explained the connection between drought and the leaves turning fall colors early.

“Leaves can change color if the plant doesn’t have the energy to support them, or is water stressed, as often happens, what will happen is it’ll kind of shut off those leaves,” Borgens said. “By shutting them off, it pulls all the energy out of them, they change color and they fall off the tree.”

While some variation in dates for fall colors is typical this year’s color change was notably early said Jeremy Tabin, NewChannel 7 meteorologist.

“There’s always a few trees that might have a little splotch here, there are some reds and yellows, and oranges. But typically, for a more expansive display of fall colors, we’d have to wait until at least closer to the actual start of the full calendar,” Tabin said.

Experts expect the leaves to continue to change and fall, potentially resulting in fully red or yellow trees earlier than usual, especially as cold weather sweeps in and days get shorter.

“The reason the leaves start changing colors is because we’re losing that daylight, we’re not quite to 12 hours yet that’s going to happen closer to the start of fall.,” Tabin said.

The effects of the drought extended beyond the trees’ changing foliage.

“Having them be water-stressed or too dry going into winter can also mean that they’re not able to handle a really cold snap as well. So there could be some tree deaths, depending on how the weather works out,” Borgens added.

Furthermore, she said the drought’s impact might persist into the next season and the trend of droughts and early turning may continue long beyond that as well.

“It’s just another effect of climate change that we’ve been seeing and I don’t think that’s going to change in the future. So both the plants and ourselves will have to adapt to these changing weather conditions,” Borgens said.

