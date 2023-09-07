Summer drought proving to be problematic for some area pumpkin patches

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite recent rainfall, the summer of 2023 proved to be one of the driest of recent years. The drought caused concern for pumpkin farmers as they worked to shield their crops from the effects of the prolonged dry spell.

Olivia Telschow, owner of Helene’s Hilltop Orchard, said the dry conditions in May and June were particularly challenging for pumpkin growers.

“When we planted our pumpkins, we went about five weeks without any rainfall at all,” Telschow said.

This lack of moisture meant pumpkins often had to compete with weeds for the limited water available, with the weeds typically coming out on top.

Pumpkins require an average of one to two inches of water per week, especially during the critical fruit-setting period, as noted by the farming website “Garden Guide 4 All.” Failure to meet this water requirement may lead to a reduced yield for each plant.

Wesley Gust, owner of Pumpkin Hollow, expressed concerns about the impact of the drought on the yield of his pumpkins.

“Pumpkins that usually have two or three larger pumpkins are only going to have one,” Gust said. “Some of your miniature pumpkins that sometimes have up to 10 or 12 are only going to have five or six on them,” Gust said.

The drought may not only affect the number of pumpkins but also their physical characteristics.

“Some of the fruit won’t fill out properly,” Gust said. This can result in more “oddly” shaped pumpkins.

Despite reductions in pumpkin yields at his farm, Gust said prices should remain relatively stable in the fall. Some smaller pumpkins are available for less than 50 cents.

“We try to keep it fairly consistent, and if that comes out on us, then that’s how it goes,” he added.

While the dry summer posed challenges for pumpkin farmers, they did not lose hope. Many farms were fortunate to receive some much-needed rain showers during the summer, which Telschow described as a blessing that, “Really saved Halloween.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.