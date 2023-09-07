Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

News and First Alert Weather App
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their operating systems immediately.

The company issued an update that fixes a vulnerability that hackers may already be exploiting, according to The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto.

Apple released security information on Thursday regarding the update to iOS 16.6.1.

Experts say iPhone and iPad owners should immediately go to the settings menu on their devices.

From there, select general, then software update. Tap install to begin the update process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

