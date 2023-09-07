News and First Alert Weather App
New Wausau business providing non-alcoholic drinks and cocktails

By Emily Zaal
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Forward Beverage Co. has noticed there’s a lack in non-alcoholic drinks available in restaurants and businesses. They’re trying to change that. Their company will create soft cocktails and social seltzers.

“You can be cool and not drink,” said co-owner Amy Yanzer.

“Alcohol helped me socially, it was a good social lubricant for me, but I had to acknowledge that I had the problem of not being able to just have one,” said co-owner Paul Yanzer.

Before moving to Wausau, Paul was a manager at a Beverage Manufacturer. His job required him to drink, taste test if you will, alcoholic beverages.

Once he quit drinking, people would often question him in social settings.

“When I would see people, friends, or family I hadn’t seen in a while, every now and then I would get, ‘Oh, you’re not even going to have a beer with me?’” said Paul.

Wisconsin is ranked highest in the United States when it comes to binge drinking among adults. Dr. Paula Hensel of the Family Health Center says it’s not something we should be proud of, but realistically, it’s a part of our culture.

“Do I think it’s realistic to stand here and say, nobody should drink alcohol, no because I know that’s not going to happen. I think we can use it responsibly, and look at some fun drinks that are non-alcoholic,” said Dr. Paula Hensel.

The Yanzer’s are now looking to provide customers with more non-alcoholic beverages and eventually sell to restaurants or other businesses.

“We’re here to do our own business, but help other people grow in this industry because Wisconsin doesn’t very strong options for non-alcoholic drinks,” Amy said.

Their cocktails are also meant for kids containing real fruit juice and natural extracts. Their doors will be opening on Friday, just in time for Artrageous.

