Marathon Co. Board introduces anti-mask resolution to send to DHS

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the fall season just weeks away, once again a mask mandate is a hot topic.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise. But before any sort of mandates were to come back into discussion, the Marathon County Board is throwing up a road block with an anti-mask resolution.

The Marathon County courthouse was packed to full capacity. It was standing room only. The majority of people who attended this meeting were in favor of this anti-mask mandate resolution.

“What happened here today was a good thing to squash this mask mandate before it actually had a chance to return to its former past,” said Lee Barrett, from Edgar.

The resolution will be sent to the Wisconsin Department Of Health Services. Essentially saying, unless it’s a law, then they don’t have the right to issue a mask mandate.

“I’m really glad Marathon Country is initiating possibly saying ‘no’ to lockdowns. I think it’s a good thing,” said Becky Teichroew, From Town of Easton.

The majority of the standing room only crowd came to verbally sign-off on the resolution.

Stacy Morache, a County Board Supervisor, hopes this preemptive step ensures that people have the right to choose when it comes to masking.

“I just want people to be able to voice their opinion and let the state know that we are not ready to comply,” said Morache.

“I hope we keep moving forward to protect all people every American Black, White, Red it doesn’t matter,” added Barrett.

COVID-19 is currently at a 14% positivity rate in Wisconsin. The DHS would like to stay away from any sort of mandates.

“I personally would hope that we cannot have a mask mandate but people can use them when they feel they need them. There’s no reason to feel ashamed to pull a mask out,” said Tom Haupt, Influenza Surveillance Coordinator, DHS

“This was good first step for the freedoms of our citizens in this county and hopefully around the state and around the country,” said James Juedes, Lives in Town of Easton.

The next step now is the full board gets to consider it and make amendments. They’ll meet September 21 and vote on Tuesday, September 26.

