Iola native Welch relishing dream opportunity in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Growing up in Iola, it’s hard not to become a Packers fan. Kristian Welch is an example of that, even attending a handful of Packers games as a kid. In fact, it was walking through the Packers’ famed tunnel onto the field while on a school tour that he realized he was close to achieving the dream.

“We walked out the tunnel and I always thought, ‘Man, maybe one day I could suit up in the Green and Gold and run out on this field,” said Welch.

Welch is as close as you can be to that goal. After getting cut by the Baltimore Ravens last week, Welch signed with Green Bay as a member of the practice squad, a joy for him and his family.

“They were very excited. They were very shocked as well,” said Welch. “To think I’m around that area for the holidays or even just to go by for dinner on an off day or something too. That’s something new.”

Welch is hard at work, hoping to earn a 53-man spot. He may have to do so in special teams, where he had 16 tackles in his three seasons of play.

“I come here with special teams experience as well as defense experience,” said Welch. “Whatever role that is moving forward, I’m excited to do it.”

Until then, he’ll wait for the full circle opportunity, of walking through the Packers’ famed tunnel as a Packer on a gameday.

”I remember that, we actually had picture day here at Lambeau and I thought,’ Hmm this is pretty cool,’ said Welch. “I‘m ready for whatever opportunity comes, I’m ready to go, like I said, tomorrow.”

