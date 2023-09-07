Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Marie and Theodore Jost - Family Affair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - August of 2012. Barrack Obama was just months away from winning his second term as U.S. President, Carly Rae Jepson was dominating the charts with her first hit ‘Call Me Maybe,’ The Bourne Legacy debuted at No. 1 grossing about $38 million in its opening weekend, and on Aug. 30, the Social Security Administration tapped the Portage County Sheriff’s Office for a welfare check.

“This is probably once in a career type of thing,” “There was just a lot of things that didn’t add up. Still don’t,” “The biggest thing is to clear your conscience if you know something. You know, why take this to the grave with you.” “The biggest thing is to clear your conscience if you know something. You know, why take this to the grave with you?”

Little did Lieutenant Wayne Kropidlowski and the rest of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office know, that the request would trigger an investigation that would expose a messy and deceitful family tree leaving authorities questioning what really happened on a rural property so many years ago.

Normally when we focus on a case for this podcast series, it has one victim, but this episode is about two missing people and it’s going to get messy in the most literal sense.

Where police focused their search was honestly comparable to a dump.

“We got out there, everything was locked up, we had to cut locks off the doors off the sheds to see if anything was in there. And then that’s when we saw that. For lack of better terms, it was like a hoarder property,” Lt. Kropidlowski said.

The property was about three acres in size in Amherst Junction, roughly 15 miles east of Stevens Point. It’s where several members of the Jost family once called home, including Marie Jost.

On Aug. 30, 2012, when the Social Security Administration went looking for Marie, who would’ve been 100 years old at the time, portions of the property were covered in trash.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, when a person gets to a certain age, like Marie, the SSA conducts a follow-up. It’s protocol and an attempt to prevent or stop fraud.

“It normally gets resolved by sending some letters in the mail and filling it out. Then they mail it back and they’re like, this person’s still alive,” Lt. Kropidlowski said. “They tried three times got no response.”

So, naturally, that raised some red flags because someone was cashing Marie’s social security checks, but the feds wanted proof that the money was actually going to her.

Eventually, an agent was sent out to 3658 Alm Road. When they got there, they met Charles, Marie’s youngest son who wasn’t the most friendly. Which is why Social Security called the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Today the property is mainly covered by trees and is owned by two different people, but back then, tucked yards away from the road was something, well, unappealing to say the least.

“Well, first off, the most noticeable thing was the odor. It was horrific,” the lieutenant said.

Charles Jost living space (Portage Co. Sheriff's Office)

In the photos, you can see several different sheds, tons of trash, and vehicles including a bus.

One of the structures was technically where Charles slept, though there wasn’t any running water or electricity.

“There was a lot of tar paper on the property and a lot of loose jugs of oil and other substances that we didn’t know what they were,” Lt. Kropidlowski added. “The odor was horrific. That was the first overpowering thing and then just the clutter. I mean it was the stereotypical hoarder, they kept everything.”

In some places, police were wading through waist-high garbage.

Now, we’re not describing the property to shame or embarrass Charles. The intention is for you to understand just how big of a challenge the authorities had.

Lt. Kropidlowski said it ended up being the most expensive investigation in Portage County’s history because of the cleanup and all the people needed to get the job done. However, before all that, it was very early on when police realized they weren’t just searching for Marie, someone else was missing too.

After questioning neighbors and family, the police learned that not only was Marie missing, but no one had seen her son Theodore in decades.

Marie had five children. Three girls and two boys. Her oldest daughter was Marie, then Theodore, Patricia, Dolores, and Charles.

There isn’t much known about Theodore. The last time anyone saw him it was back in the 1980s when he was about 42 years old. He was also an Army veteran, but that’s about it. When police sat down with Charles and his sister Delores, they had similar stories.

“The theory, what we were told was, is that Marie and Teddy were on a cross-country road trip in a motorhome for 30 years,” said Lt. Kropidlowski.

Obviously, there are a lot of problems with this. Including the fact that neither Marie nor Teddy had a driver’s license.

In 1980, Marie’s daughter Patricia died from cancer.

After several interviews with the police, Marie’s daughter, Delores said the last time she had seen her mother was at Patricia’s funeral. According to the Charley Project, Delores also admitted she hadn’t seen her brother Theodore in over ten years. The funeral is also the last time other relatives were able to confirm to detectives they too had seen the mom alive.

In that same vein, police interviewed an employee at a bank in Amherst who said she saw Marie between 1988 and 1990 which would be the last sighting of Marie if it was accurate.

The teller said she knew Marie from working with her back in the 70s at a restaurant in the area but hadn’t consistently seen her in the years since.

One thing that is consistent though, is that Delores and Charles used to go to that bank to cash Marie’s checks together.

So, is it possible the employee thought she was seeing Marie when really it was her daughter?

According to Lt. Kropidlowski, “I don’t know how close the resemblance was this other lady to also hadn’t seen her in some time. So, it’s possible that the lady was mistaken and actually saw Marie’s daughter, I don’t know.”

So that’s why if you look up this case, their missing date is listed as 1980, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s when they disappeared.

As the investigation continued detectives found what we consider to be truly heartbreaking. In the mountains of trash, investigators discovered mail addressed to Marie.

Things like recently sent Christmas cards, letters, money, even a card for her 100th birthday.

“A couple of them got responses back, thanking, you know, thank you for sending the photographs. It was so nice, you thank you for the money, those sorts of things,” said Lt. Kropidlowski.

Here’s the problem, Marie couldn’t write. In the late 1970s, she had a stroke, and as a result, she usually just wrote an ‘X’ instead of her actual signature on everything including her social security checks. That would make it very unlikely that she was writing back and her family, who took the time to send letters from the kindness of their hearts were lied to for years.

In the first week of searching, investigators made a grim discovery. Just off the side of the main living structure was a white cross on the ground marking what looked like a burial site. Crime scene techs were immediately brought in and began excavating.

To their disappointment, the search revealed nothing. Over the weeks, teams of cadaver dogs found bones of all different sizes, even a full skeleton of a cat wrapped and buried, but no evidence of a deceased human was ever found.

Excavation and bones found during Jost investigation. (Portage Co. Sheriff's Office)

“We’re no different than anybody else who wants to get an answer,” said Lt. Kropidlowski. “It’s a dead end, but we got to keep going.”

So they did. Their investigation eventually pointed them to one man.

“Our best person of interest was Ron Disher,” said Lt. Kropidlowski. Disher is the brother-in-law, or in this case, Marie’s son-in-law. “And that was based on conversations he had while he was incarcerated in jail and some inmates came forward. Unfortunately, there was some credibility issues with the inmates.”

In September 2012, Charles, Delores, and Ronald, Delores’s husband, were all charged with theft and mail fraud. The three were accused of taking $175,000 of Marie’s Social Security benefits.

Charles Jost, Ronald & Delores Disher (Portage Co. Sheriff's Office)

It’s worth noting that the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel cited Charles himself saying he only had a first-grade education level though. This is why the lieutenant feels that it was likely Delores and Ronald who were the masterminds of this alleged scheme.

“If you ever met Charles, your initial impression would be you wouldn’t think that he would be smart enough to be part of a fraud, but certainly smart enough to do what he’s told,” the lieutenant added. “So I really don’t I mean, was he part of it? Yes. He was never charged. I don’t know how much he really knew.”

Charles was found not guilty because of mental disease or defect, Delores had her charges dismissed because of her medical problems, and the judge declared a mistrial on the fraud charges for Ronald.

In the years since, both Delores and Ronald have died.

While we conduct interviews about the cases we research it’s not unusual for authorities to shy away from questions usually to protect the integrity of the case, but Lt. Kropidlowski was very forthcoming even telling me what he thinks really happened.

“You know, it’s really hard to say, I guess my best guess would be this; that she probably died of natural causes and either got buried somewhere, or unfortunately, the brother-in-law did work for the Almond dump. And there’s been more than one body disposed of in dumps over the years. So that’s certainly possible that that’s how they got rid of her so that they could keep collecting the Social Security money,” Lt. Kropidlowski said.

Now, of course, we asked if the dump had ever been searched, but the answer was no.

The Almond Dump was more of a transfer station where people left their trash and another company would come take it from there. Combine that with the years that passed, and it makes it virtually impossible to find any remains.

“I think you’d have better odds winning the Mega Millions tonight,” he said.

At 111 years old, it would be a complete miracle if Marie were still alive today, so it’s safe to assume she has passed, but there is still hope for Teddy.

The lieutenant believes there’s a small chance Teddy may have left Wisconsin. He said there are indications that Teddy and Charles possibly went out to California at some point in the 1990s.

Now, we can’t say definitively, but it’s likely that if authorities were able to get solid proof verifying that story, Teddy’s “last seen” date would’ve been updated, but it’s not and the truth is, authorities are kind of stumped.

“We don’t know what happened and maybe he assumed a different identity,” Lt. Kropidlowski said. “It’s possible. I mean, it’s not uncommon for people that dislike their families, to disown them move on, and never want to be found again or have no contact with them.”

It’s not against the law to disappear, but in this case, it is unlikely. Today, Teddy would be 85 years old and there has been zero indication he has tried to use any sort of social security, Medicare, or veteran benefits.

That’s where things kind of stand today. Hundreds of manhours to search a property, dozens of boxes filled with files, interviews, and a not-so-credible jailhouse confession, and authorities still aren’t any closer to solving this case.

The lieutenant said, “Let’s just say they were last seen in 1980. We got it in 2012, it was 32 years. The longer stuff goes on, the harder it is to put it together. And that’s the problem with a lot of cold cases. You know, every now and then you get lucky.”

However, police might not need to rely on luck. Maybe the answers to what really happened to Teddy and Marie remain with Charles, and maybe he’ll find it in his heart to tell police what he knows.

“Maybe things have changed? Maybe you coming in today, maybe it’s worth tracking him down if he’s still alive. I haven’t seen them. He typically walks or rides a bike around Stevens Point. I haven’t personally seen him in two to four months. So, I haven’t had an opportunity to check to see if he’s, if he’s still around. But it might be worthwhile to do a little follow-up,” Lt. Kropidlowski added. “This kind of sparked it. Just to see if he’s willing to talk to us. Maybe he’s had a change of heart.”

We are not detectives, and we are not trying to solve this case on our own, but if this podcast can inspire a former detective to open his files one more time, then we’ll take that as a win.

“My career has changed quite a bit in 11 years, and I have moved on, but now, like I said, after you reached out to me, it’s kind of sparked some interest,” he said. “Even today, as I sat down to go through photographs and reports, it’s definitely sparked an interest. So maybe the next time I see Charlie walking down the street, I might just pull down the block and see if he’s willing to talk to me or not.”

We sure hope he does — because Teddy and Marie deserve justice. They have not been forgotten.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Tedd and Marie Jost please call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1400.

