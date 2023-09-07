First Alert Weather: Feeling more like fall into this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The summer heat is gone, and it has been replaced by cooler than typical temperatures for the first week of September. Clouds will yield to some clearing Thursday night into early Friday morning. Much of the area will enjoy some sunshine on Friday and Saturday. The next weather maker will bring the clouds back in, along with chances of showers on Sunday and into the early part of next week. Overall, temperatures in the next several days will be running about 5 to 10 degrees below average.

It’s almost hard to believe that the week started with record heat and high temperatures around 100° in Central Wisconsin. In the wake of a cold front that marched through on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, cooler air has made a return to the region. One thing that hasn’t improved in the past week has been the drought. The moderate to severe drought continues for most of the area. The latest update on Thursday also shows extreme drought in parts of the Northwoods. Below is the latest Drought Monitor and how much below-average rainfall some places have had since May 1, 2023.

Drought conditions continue across the entire state. (WSAW)

Rainfall deficit since the start of May in the region ranges from 6 to 9 inches below average. (WSAW)

Clouds will stick around for Thursday evening, with some clearing taking place toward morning in the north. Lows will slip back into the mid to upper 40s north, while closer to 50 in Central Wisconsin.

A fair amount of sun and it is pleasant on Friday. Highs in the upper 60s north, low to mid 70s in Central Wisconsin. Great weather for the latest round of high school football games on Friday evening. Temps will start off close to 70, dropping back into the 60s to upper 50s toward the end of the games. Not a bad idea to bring along a light jacket or sweatshirt for the 2nd half of the games. Mainly clear Friday night into Saturday morning with lows in the 40s.

Great weather for the last Log Game ever on Friday night at Thom Field. (WSAW)

The weekend will have sunshine on Saturday and a bit warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s. The next risk of showers arrives Saturday night and will linger into the day on Sunday. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday will feature some sun and milder. Clouds Sunday with a chance of showers. (WSAW)

Increasing clouds Saturday afternoon. A chance of showers heading into Saturday night. (WSAW)

More clouds than breaks of sun Monday and Tuesday with a chance of showers on both days. Staying cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Intervals of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy next Thursday and milder with highs close to 70.

