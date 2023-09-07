First Alert Weather: Early fall-like weather Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Big drop in our high temperatures Thursday, compared to how hot it was over the holiday weekend. Temperatures to feel like early October a few days coming up in the extended forecast.

The extended forecast shows 60s returning next week (WSAW)

Overcast skies to continue Thursday. Can’t rule out a drizzle of rain during the morning hours, but much of Thursday will likely end up dry with gloomy sky conditions. High temperatures will be much cooler in wake of Wednesday’s cold front. Afternoon temperatures to only rise to the low 60s, running roughly 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Winds not as gusty as the past few days, but north winds can remain slightly breezy up to 15 mph.

Much cooler Thursday. Sweater weather, feeling like early October (WSAW)

Clouds begin to slowly clear out overnight. Sunshine returns Friday to wrap up the work week, allowing for warmer temperature. Highs low 70s. Much of the same for Saturday, highs mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Highs return to the 70s over the weekend with sunshine Saturday, rain by Sunday (WSAW)

Clouds and rain returns likely by Sunday ahead of another frontal system tracking in by late Saturday. Some rain could arrive earlier into Saturday evening, but scattered rainfall likely for Sunday with some continued rain chances for Monday. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s by next work week, which could hang around through Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

A cold front could track in rain as early as Saturday night lingering into Sunday and possibly Monday (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.