News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Crews to finish East Wausau Avenue patching by mid-October

Crews provide update on East Wausau Avenue road patching
Crews provide update on East Wausau Avenue road patching(WSAW)
By Sam Dehring
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is hoping to finish the East Wausau Avenue road patching in the next several months.

Crews were working on the street earlier this year but were unable to finish due to other road projects that needed to be done. However, Allen Wesolowski, Wausau’s city engineer, did reiterate that they do have the funds for the patching project on East Wausau Avenue.

“The City of Wausau does get some funds connecting highway aids from the state because it is a connecting highway and those funds are supposed to go to snowplowing, patching, and what have you,” Wesolowski added.

The City of Wausau signed a state municipal agreement with the Wisconsin DOT to fully rebuild the entirety of East Wausau Avenue by 2029.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
SPASH high school runners helping competitor cross the finish line
SPASH runners help opposing runner cross the finish line
Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
FILE - Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in New York.
Amazon distribution center to be built in Weston
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say

Latest News

Forward Beverage Co. will create soft cocktails and social seltzers
New business in downtown Wausau offering non-alcoholic drinks, cocktails
Matt Barnes is taking over for Ben Bliven who took a job in the private sector
Wausau's new police chief sworn in
Marie and Theodore Jost
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Marie and Theodore Jost - Family Affair
Drought conditions leading to some leaves changing color prematurely
Why trees are branching out and causing leaves to change colors earlier this year