Crews to finish East Wausau Avenue patching by mid-October

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is hoping to finish the East Wausau Avenue road patching in the next several months.

Crews were working on the street earlier this year but were unable to finish due to other road projects that needed to be done. However, Allen Wesolowski, Wausau’s city engineer, did reiterate that they do have the funds for the patching project on East Wausau Avenue.

“The City of Wausau does get some funds connecting highway aids from the state because it is a connecting highway and those funds are supposed to go to snowplowing, patching, and what have you,” Wesolowski added.

The City of Wausau signed a state municipal agreement with the Wisconsin DOT to fully rebuild the entirety of East Wausau Avenue by 2029.

