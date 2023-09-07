Bow hunting to be permitted in Big Eau Pleine Co. Park beginning Nov. 15

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - On November 15, archery deer hunting will be permitted within the Big Eau Pleine County Park.

Big Eau Pleine is the largest county park within the Marathon County Parks, Rec., and Forestry system and is home to other popular outdoor activities. These activities will remain open to the general public while the archery season is underway and all individuals using the 1450-acre park are encouraged to educate themselves on the rules surrounding this hunt.

The archery deer season is open from Nov. 15 – Jan. 7. Hunting outside of these dates is strictly prohibited. Only bows and crossbows may be used for the purpose of deer hunting within the park. No special permits are required from the department to hunt in this space. Individuals hunting must hold tags purchased from the Wisconsin DNR for the purpose of hunting.

All hunting must be conducted from a platform at least six feet above the ground. Hunting is prohibited within 100 feet of any trail and from the center of the road. Hunting is also prohibited within 100 yards of any special use areas such as shelters, restrooms, buildings, campsites, playgrounds, etc.

All hunters are required to follow County Ordinance 19.07(6) as well as all other hunting rules and regulations.

The department takes great pride in managing our park system. By allowing carefully regulated hunting opportunities, they can continue to protect the park’s ecosystem and improve overall health within the park.

Marathon County is dedicated to overseeing the program to ensure it aligns with all local, state, and federal regulations, as well as conservation best practices. All park hunters are asked to submit a harvest report to the department to assist in determining the value of the hunt and possible needs for future hunts.

For more information about 2023 archery deer hunting, including hunting rules and regulations, and park guidelines, visit the county website at www.marathoncounty.gov or contact the parks, rec., and forestry department.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.