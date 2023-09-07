Best ways to restore sun-damaged skin from the summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer is short here in Wisconsin and while we try to enjoy it while we can, the hot summer sun can take a toll on our skin.

The Skin Cancer Foundation estimates that 90% of skin aging is caused by the sun. Some damage we can see right away and some we can’t see quite yet and causes us to age quicker over time.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin damage, or oxidative stress to the skin cells, caused by the sun can also lead to wrinkles, age spots/discoloration, and loose skin due to loss of collagen and elasticity. Over the summer, the build-up of dead skin cells can noticeably change the appearance of our skin.

“Using sunscreen and wearing protective clothing is the first line of defense, but it’s not always enough to prevent sun damage,” Katrina Mattek, Physician Assistant at Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics said. “Thankfully, there are many ways to help repair and rejuvenate your skin after the summer months. Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics offers many solutions for sun-damaged skin.”

Aspirus and AAD suggest the following tips to help repair your skin this fall:

Get started on a basic skincare routine. Wash your face twice daily using an exfoliating product and a toner which can significantly improve your skin appearance and health.

To combat oxidative stress from the sun, an antioxidant Vitamin C product can help repair damaged skin and prevent future damage. Vitamin C can help brighten skin, even out discoloration, and boost collagen.

Exfoliate and rejuvenate skin with in-office procedures such as chemical peels and dermal infusion treatments.

“We offer skin-repairing procedures as well as medical-grade skincare products at Aspirus and can help you decide on the best treatment for your skin,” Mattek added. “It’s the perfect way to shed the summer damage and head into the colder months with a ‘clean slate.’”

For more information about the in-office procedures or skin care products available at Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics, visit www.aspirus.org/plastic-surgery or call 715-870-2162.

