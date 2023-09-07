News and First Alert Weather App
3 opportunities to ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ in north central Wisconsin

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Residents of north central Wisconsin will have three opportunities to join the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ this September.

The first is Saturday, September 9 in Marshfield, the second Saturday, September 16 in Stevens Point, and the third Saturday, September 23 in Wausau.

Organizer Lisa Berry and Volunteer/Walker Sara Block joined Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to share more about the three upcoming walks in our area.

